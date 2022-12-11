Work collectively and leave the task of choosing CM to high command, Kharge tells Karnataka Congress leaders

December 11, 2022 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - KALABURAGI

Amid the power struggle between Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on who is the party’s chief ministerial face, All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge has asked the party leaders to unitedly work to bring the party to power in the State and leave the task of picking the Chief Minister to the high command.

“What I want to clearly and loudly say is that I want the Congress to come to power. Don’t keep speculating on who will be the next Chief Minister if the Congress assumes power. The high command will decide on it. What you need to do is to unite and work hard to ensure the party’s victory in the State,” he said, in the presence of Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. Siddaramaiah, and other party leaders, at a massive public meeting at Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The event was organised to offer a grand welcome to Mr. Kharge who came to his home town for the first time after assuming the top post.

“Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extensively tour the poll-bound States addressing rallies at even small towns and villages, you, the Congress leaders, too should similarly reach out the people,” he said.

On his election to the top post in the party, Mr. Kharge said he never aspired for the post but the post itself came to his doorstep. “I never wanted or asked for the post. Yet, I got it. I similarly got many posts in the past also,” he said.

Training his guns at the Union government and Mr. Modi, the veteran Congress leader pointed out how the BJP failed to fulfil its promise of creating new jobs for the youth of the country.

“Forget about creating two crore jobs every year [one of the BJP’s poll promises]. You [the Union government] are not, at least, filling the 30 lakh posts lying vacant in Central government departments, armed forces, banks, and semi-government and aided institutions. Only speeches cannot fill people’s bellies. They need jobs. If you fill 30 lakh vacancies, at least 1.5 crore people will get two meals a day,” he said.