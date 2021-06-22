Work at Mysuru DC’s residence: Karnataka government orders probe

The State government has ordered a probe into the renovation work taken up at Jala Sannidhi, the heritage structure housing the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru.

Acting on a complaint lodged by former Minister and JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh against the renovation work at Jala Sannidhi during the tenure of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri as Deputy Commissioner, the Principal Secretary to the Revenue Department has written to the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru to inquire into the claim that the renovation work was taken up without the approval of the Heritage Conservation Committee.

In a letter dated June 18, he has asked the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru to submit a report on the matter to the government within seven days.

The letter refers to a complaint, dated June 5, by Mr. Mahesh alleging that vitrified tiles were laid in Jala Sannidhi where renovation work was taken up without the approval of the Heritage Conservation Committee.

The probe against renovation work at Jala Sannidhi follows another inquiry ordered by the State government against the construction of a swimming pool and a gym inside the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner.