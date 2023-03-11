Words will do if there aren’t enough people 

March 11, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 02:39 am IST

Do you remember the time when Donald Trump was the chief guest at a sporting event? His face was plastered all over the stadium he had named after himself, he was taken on a golden ‘chariot’ (or a souped-up golf cart) ride around it, and only American players were introduced to him. He was presented with a portrait of himself by the son of someone in his party. You don’t remember? Well, to adapt a line from a Neil Diamond song, except for the name and a few other changes, this is what actually happened.

Imagine if Trump had indeed done that. Imagine how we would have laughed and repeated the story ad infinitum if not actually ad nauseam. Imagine the cartoons. And the memes on social media.

The stadium was meant to have 110,000 spectators — helped along by ardent supporters buying 80,000 tickets on the first day to cheer the Indian team (not the Indian cricket team, though). It was meant to set the world record for a single day’s crowd at a Test match, to beat Melbourne’s 91,112 about a decade back. And ironically, or appropriately, in the presence of the Australian Prime Minister himself, who may or may not have been in Melbourne on that record-breaking day. But the Australian PM clearly lacked the magnetism to attract 110,000 people; in any case, no one presented him with a portrait of himself. He probably knows what he looks like.

He appeared bemused, wondering why the son of one of his ministers wasn’t the secretary of his cricket board. Then he could have played a Test in a stadium named after himself and got the entire population of his hometown Sydney to buy the tickets. Maybe the next time India tours. Or maybe not.

He was, like most Australians, relaxed, and didn’t scream even when his counterpart grabbed his hand suddenly to introduce him to the Indian captain. And then to make that charming Indian gesture where a bunch of Indian males hold hands and lift them above their heads. This signifies victory, friendship or the effectiveness of their underarm deodorant. When in India, he probably told himself …

So what if there weren’t 110,000 in the stadium? The commentators, who were in a frenzy like they were providing the live telecast of the earth coming into existence with the Big Bang, made up the difference. They could have seated a few of their ridiculous, embarrassing sentences in the empty seats, and we would have had an overflowing stadium.

“I am hoping I can catch his eye and wave as well,” said one, not talking about the Australian PM, “… there he is, just five or six metres away.” It was reported the commentator was walking around in a spirit of religious ecstasy till someone reminded him he had a job to do.

Only the churlish will say this was a political rally disguised as a cricket match. There was no disguise at all, and that was the beauty.

(Suresh Menon is Contributing Editor, The Hindu)