Women’s university to set up more regional, extension and PG centres

Vijayapura-based Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’s University will expand its presence across the State by setting up regional centres, extension centres and post-graduate centres, Vice-Chancellor B.K. Tulasimala has said.

She was speaking at the 12th convocation of the university in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

“We are focussing on providing higher education to girls across the State, especially in rural areas. Now that our scope has expanded to the whole State, we will try to reach out to all corners of the State,” she said. The State Government has sanctioned 4 acres of land at Addiganahalli near Bengaluru. The university proposes to establish a regional centre there and run a KAS-cum-IAS coaching centre for aspiring women graduates.

The university will start a post-graduate centre in Udutadi village, the birthplace of Akka Mahadevi, 12th century saint, after whom the university is named. The government has sanctioned around 10 acres of land in the village. The Member of Parliament concerned has assured of help to the university in the construction of various buildings, hostels and other infrastructure required to start various Skill Development programmes and courses at theUdutadi PG Centre. The university has completed the construction of buildings in post-graduate centres at Mandya and Sindhanur. All offices have been shifted to the new buildings at these places. It is resolved to establish an Extension Centre of the university in Bidar district, she said.

“Akka TV, university’s news channel, has over 22,000 active subscribers on YouTube. It has posted over 500 videos and has won over $200 in advertisement revenue. This is the only university video channel in the State to have a viewership of over 10 lakh,’’ she said.

“The university has begun translating textbooks for bachelor programmes in Indian languages, as per the New Education Policy requirements. Faculty members are engaged in research projects funded by Central agencies. They have published 216 research papers that include 2,402 citations. They have a total of ₹18 lakh in research grants. Teachers have published 18 books. Some teachers have won national and State-level awards,’’ she said.

Governor and Chancellor of the university Thawarchand Gehlot gave away the awards and certificates. On Tuesday, the university awarded graduate, post-graduate degrees and post-graduate diplomas to 11,208 students. As many as 48 students received their Ph.Ds, 19 students their M.Phils, while 76 students won prizes — 65 gold medals and 11 cash prizes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a few received degrees in person. The Governor also presented honorary doctorates to three achievers, writer Janaki Srinivasmurthy, who is known by her pen name Vaidehi, musician Suma Sudheendra and entrepreneur Kalpana Saroj.

Established in 2003, Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’s University has been accredited with Grade B by NAAC. It has also been recognized with four stars from KSURF. The university has 32 post-graduate departments and 172 colleges (including 13 post-graduate colleges) affiliated to it. Over 37,478 students are studying under the aegis of the university. An average of 11,000 students graduate from the university every year.