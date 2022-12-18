Women’s University to give away honorary doctorate to three eminent women contributors today

  1. EPaper
December 18, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayapura-based Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University will present honorary doctorate to three eminent women who have contributed to society in the fields of education and women’s welfare.

S.G. Susheelamma of Sumangali Sevashrama of Bengaluru, Indumati Katadare of Gujarat Punaruthan Vidyapeetha and Reshma Kaur, director of Guru Nanak Group of Education Institutions in Bidar will be given honorary doctorate, Vice-Chancellor of the university B.K. Tulasimala told journalists in Vijayapura on Sunday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will present honouris causa degrees at the university’s 13th and 14th convocation being jointly held in Vijayapura on Monday. The event will be held in the sports complex of the Jnyanashakti campus in Vijayapura.

Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Santishree Dhoolipudi Pandit will deliver the convocation address. Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Dr. Tulasimala will be present.

A total of 202 gold medals will be awarded to 167 students. A total of 23,911 students will be awarded degrees. The university offers several courses including BA, BSW, B.Ed, BP.Ed, B.Com, BBA, B.Sc, B.Fed, BCA and BFT.

And, 2,169 students will get post-graduate degrees. The Master’s courses include MA, M.Com, MBA, M.Sc, M.Ed, MPEd, MLISc, MSW, MCA, among others. As many as 55 will get doctorate degrees.

The event can be viewed live on the university’s social media accounts and YouTube channel, Dr. Tulasimala said.

