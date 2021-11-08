Women’s university convocation today

Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’s University will award honorary doctorates to three achievers, writer Janaki Srinivasmurthy, who is known by her pen name Vaidehi, musician Suma Sudheendra and entrepreneur Kalpana Saroj.

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor of the university, will present the honoris causa degrees to these eminent personalities at the 12th convocation of the university to be held in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

The university will organise a simple ceremony as per COVID-19 guidelines and only gold medal and award winners and Ph.D students will be allowed to receive degrees in person, Vice-Chancellor B.K. Tulasimala told journalists on Monday.

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy will deliver the convocation address online. Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan will be present.

The university will award gold medals and cash awards to 76 students and Ph.Ds to 48 students.

A total of 11,208 students have become eligible to receive degrees, diplomas, post-graduate and doctorate degrees. They include a total of 996 post-graduates of MA, M.Com, M.Sc, M.Ed, MP.Ed, MLISc, MSW, MFM and MCA streams. As many as 89 post-graduate diplomas will be given in Yoga, music, DFM and fashion technology streams.

A total of 10,123 students will get BA, BSW, B.Ed, BP.Ed, B.Com, BBA, B.Sc, BF.Ed, BCA and BFT degrees.

The ceremony will be streamed live on AKK TV YouTube channel and the university’s social media handles.