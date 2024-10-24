GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women’s solo theatre festival in Mysuru

Published - October 24, 2024 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Rangavalli, which has drawn the attention of theatre enthusiasts in Mysuru through its continuous theatrical activities for the past 18 years, is organising a two-day women’s solo theatre festival for the first time here on Saturday and Sunday (October 26 and 27) at Kiru Rangamandira, located on the premises of Kalamandira.

In this festival, the play “Deepadharini”, written by Sudha Adukala and directed by Shripad Bhat, performed by Mysuru-based entrepreneur Srividya Kamath, and presented by the ‘Anubhuthi’ organisation of Mysuru, will be staged. Additionally, the play “Sakubai Kamwali”, directed by the renowned theatre artist and director Hulugappa Kattemani, presented by the ‘Nudiranga’ organisation of Bengaluru, will also be presented. The ticket price for each play is fixed at ₹100 per person.

On Saturday, at 7 p.m., the theatre festival will be inaugurated by Sudha Narasimharaju and Asha Rani, television and theatre artists, by lighting the lamp. Srividya Kamath from the Anubhuti organisation, Nudi Sudarshan from the Nudiranga organisation, B. Rajesh, the secretary of the Rangavalli team, and Manjunath Shastri, the Treasurer will be present at the event, a press release said here.

For more details, you can contact 9844644480 / 9742472777.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:15 pm IST

