Women’s rights activist welcomes ‘Disha Bill’

Manjula Manasa, former chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW), on Saturday expressed severe concern over the increasing incidents of rape and crime against women across the country.

Speaking after inaugurating the district-level sports meet for members of women youth clubs at Hulivana of the taluk, she urged society to fight against sexual assaults/atrocities on women and children.

Ms. Manasa, an advocate and women’s rights activist, welcomed the ‘Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill, 2019’, which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and wanted other States to bring such Acts to provide justice to the victims.

Members of various women youth clubs from different parts of the district participated in many sports events.