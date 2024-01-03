GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women’s national T20 cricket for the blind in Hubballi

The fourth edition of the tournament will start on January 8 with 16 teams participating in it

January 03, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth edition of the Women’s National T20 Cricket for the Blind will be held in Hubballi-Dharwad starting on January 8 with 16 teams from across the country participating in it.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and founder-member of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Udaykumar Bagunavar said that in all 27 league matches will be played among 16 participating teams.

CABI and the trust are jointly organising the tournament with the help of IndusInd Bank.

Mr. Bagunavar said that the inaugural ceremony of the tournament will be held at Indira Glass House in Hubballi and the matches will be played at Karnataka Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Railway Cricket Ground, BDK Cricket Ground in Hubballi and at SDM Cricket Ground in Dharwad.

During the league stage, eight matches will be played every day.

After the league matches, the semifinal matches will be played on January 11 and the finals will be played at Karnataka Gymkhana Ground on January 12.

Sports head of Samarthanam Trust spoke about the history of cricket for the blind in the country and also on the achievements of blind cricketers.

The tournament will provide the best platform for the visually challenged to showcase their sporting skills and also to empower themselves, member of Cricket Association for the Blind in Karnataka Shivaram Deshpande said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.