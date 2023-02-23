ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s hostel in Raichur has remained incomplete for 28 years

February 23, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Women and Child Welfare had not assessed the need for the establishment of working women’s hostels (WWHs) in each district and had not assured the availability of funds to the hostels under construction. One hostel in Raichur had remained incomplete for over 28 years after incurring an expenditure of ₹7.82 lakh, said a report of the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG).

The CAG’s compliance audit for the year ending March 2021, tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, said 26 hostels established with the government’s aid of ₹11.22 crore failed to provide all the prescribed facilities to the residents.

It said the management of the hostel for differently abled working women run by the Vinayaka Education Society in Ramanagaram claimed grants in excess of actual eligibility which was irregularly reimbursed by the department. As against the release of ₹17.83 crore by the government during 2016-21 towards hostels for differently abled working women, only ₹15.53 crore was utilised.

Too few

The department has not established WWHs in each district. In Karnataka, 67 WWHs, 55 run by private agencies and 12 managed by universities, are spread across 23 districts, said the report.

Related Topics

Karnataka

