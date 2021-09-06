Women’s hockey coach felicitated

Hassan

06 September 2021 23:56 IST

Shivamogga district administration felicitated Ankita B.S., assistant coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, which finished fourth in the Olympics at Tokyo, in Shivamogga on Monday. Ankita has been working in Shivamogga as a hockey coach.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar felicitated her in his office, in the presence of other senior officers. Accepting the felicitation Ankita said she was proud to be identified with Shivamogga. “The achievement of our team has made people speak about hockey. We have many talented players. They all need proper training to win medals at international events”, she said. Ankita also stressed the need for a well-planned hockey stadium for the local talents.

He said the women’s hockey team did a remarkable achievement in the Olympics. “We are happy that Ankita, who has been working in Shivamogga, was part of the team as a coach. We wish the women’s hockey team performs well in future events”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Ankita is from Shuntikoppa in Kodagu district. She has been working as a hockey coach for Karnataka Sports Authority in Shivamogga for the last two years. She participated in the training camp for the women’s hockey team, which took part in the Olympics.