Women’s growth and contribution mandatory for sustainable development, says expert

January 23, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Dr. Vijay Laxmi Saxena, General President, Indian Science Congress Association, said that women play a major role in transformation of society, economy and family and sustainable development was not possible without their empowerment.

She was speaking during the inauguration of national conference on science and technology for sustainable development with women empowerment conducted in association with Indian Science Congress Association, Bengaluru chapter at Basudev Somani College here on Monday, January 23.

She said the present global scenario provides access to information and communication technology and women are making efforts to prove and explore their talents so as to narrow the gender gap and ensure sustainable development.

Dr. Saxena said for attaining sustainability and meeting the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, emphasis should be on access of science and technology for the capacity building of women, enhancing their participatory role in decision-making and ensuring peace and security.

‘’Women empowerment relates to their ability in determining their own choices in every domain, improving their self-worth and making them Atmanirbhar,’’ she said adding hat redefining gender roles towards a sustainable nation was the prerequisite of the present scenario.

She pointed out that more than 65 per cent of the people in India were directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture and hence the presence, role and responsibility of women was inevitable. The contribution of women in agriculture was large and women achievers in the field are the role models for many progressive farmers, said Ms. Saxena.

Prof. H. Rajashekar, Vice Chancellor (in-charge), University of Mysore underlined the importance of extending support to women researchers and scholars so that they would blossom into full-fledged scientists and contribute to furthering knowledge. He said women constitute half the human population and hence their empowerment was a must for sustainable development which, he said, was crucial for the survival of the planet.

Prof. K.S. Rangappa, former Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore, Dr. Ashok Kumar Saxena, former general president, Indian Science Congress Association, M. Puttaswamy, Chairman, Institute of Education Trust, Basudev Somani College, and others were present.