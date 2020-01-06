Women’s groups protest against CAA, NRC

Various women organisations held a protest gathering at Darbar High School ground here on Monday against CAA and NRC. It was first all-women protest organised by women where leaders of different faiths raised their voice against CAA and NRC.

Since the district police had not allowed any rally and permitted only a gathering, hundreds of women joined at the ground at around 11 a.m. Nineteen-year-old student activist of Bengaluru, Amulya Leona, grabbed attention with her speech, making the crowd respond with slogans and applauses.

Describing CAA and NRC as “draconian policies” being framed by the BJP government to divide the county on religious lines, she wondered why the government was implementing the Act when people were facing bigger problems. “People have been asking for jobs, medical facilities and basic amenities. Instead of focussing on these issues, the BJP is implementing rules that are no good for the country. On the contrary, they are aimed at creating division among the citizens based on religion”, Ms. Leona alleged.

Taking exception to the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had said that there is no question of going back on NRC, Ms. Leona said “countless people of the country have decided not go back from their decision of opposing the NRC.”

Accusing the BJP of trying to replace the Constitution with Manusmriti, she said that activists will never allow the basics of the Constitution to be ‘twisted’.

She said that she will never show any documents to prove her citizenship, and took a promise from the audience never to disclose their documents to prove their citizenship. “We were born here and will die here. This is our land, we will never ever prove out citizenship to you. We will never show any documents to you”, she said.

Hundreds of women carried placards against CAA and NRC.