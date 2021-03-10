Women’s Day award for Mysuru-based ayurveda practitioner

Mysuru

10 March 2021 19:41 IST

Asha Manu, Managing Partner of Mysuru-based Ayur Matam Ayurveda Health Village, was chosen for an award on the occasion of International Women’s Day for her contribution to Ayurveda and Marma Chikitsa in South India.

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan conferred her with the award at a function organised in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to a statement here, Dr. Asha has so far successfully treated more than 4,000 bed-ridden patients along with her husband Manu B. Menon.

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is in charge of Mysuru district, and actor Girija Lokesh were also present on the occasion.