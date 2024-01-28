Women’s convention passes resolution seeking religion status for Lingayat

January 28, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Delegates to the national women’s convention organised by Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha adopted some resolutions, including recognising Lingayat as a religion, in Belagavi on Sunday.

The convention thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Cabinet members for declaring Basavanna as the cultural leader of the State and for renaming the park in Shivamogga as Allama Prabhu Park and Kittur taluk as Kittur Channamma taluk.

A resolution was passed urging the State government to develop the resting place of Basavanna’s sister Akka Nagamma in Tarikere and the memorial of Nuliya Chandaiya and other Sharanas in the region.

The State government has forwarded the report of Nagamohan Das to the Union government. This should be implemented forthwith. The Central government has sought additional information for the implementation of the report. Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha will cooperate in providing all the necessary information to the government, the convention said.

The government should form a Ulavi Region Development Authority and preserve all memorials and resting places of Sharanas there. The resting place of Channabasaveshwara too should be developed. It was unanimously decided to start women’s units of Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha in all the districts of the State and also outside.

Earlier, president of the Kudalsangama Basava Dharma Peetha Mata Gangadevi, who is also president of the conference, said that it is the mission of all to see and get Lingayat recognized as an independent religion.

Sri Lingananda Swami promoted this cause 60 years ago. But he faced several problems. “But if he had backed out then, we would not be where we are today,” she said.

The seer was educated at Naganoor Rudrakshi Math in Belagavi. He played a major role in spreading Basava Dharma and Vachana Sahitya throughout the country. He argued that Basavanna had given equal status to women. The credit goes to Sri Lingananda Swami for delivering the Vachana literature door-to-door. Later, Mate Mahadevi carried forward his work. She was made the world’s first woman Jagadguru, she said.

Maharashtra women’s unit coordinator Saralatai Patil said she will try to open a mahasabha unit in every district, taluk and village of Maharashtra.

Sri Gurumahant Swami of Vijaya Mahantheshwara Mutt said that Lingayat will survive only with its recognition as a distinct religion.

“All Lingayats should become members of the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha. Women should leave their homes and start a campaign,” he said.

Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of Sanehalli spoke.

Writers N.G. Mahadevappa and Veeranna Rajura were felicitated.

S.M. Jamdar, Basavaraj Rotti and other leaders were present.