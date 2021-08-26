Women’s Commission seeks report on gang-rape case

MYSURU

26 August 2021 20:26 IST

Karnataka State Commission for Women has sought a report from the Mysuru police in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a girl near the foothills of Chamundi here on Tuesday evening. It has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the case and sought to know the steps taken by the police in arresting the culprits.

Commission Chairperson Pramila Naidu, who visited the scene of crime along with the police on Thursday, said she spoke to Commissioner of Police Chandragupta. “The investigation is in progress and the police are hopeful of arresting the culprits,” she told reporters.

Ms. Naidu said the girl and her friend who was assaulted by the gang are under treatment in hospital and both are said to be out of danger. “I did not meet the girl as she is in a state of shock.”

To a question, she said the police briefed her about the progress made in the investigation and the entire force was after the case with instruction from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for nabbing the culprits at the earliest.

She said police patrolling in isolated stretches must be stepped up and added that steps for preventing such crimes should be taken on priority.

Ms. Naidu did not reply when asked whether there was any lapse on the part of police with the increasing crimes reported from the city and dearth of police patrolling.