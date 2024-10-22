Women’s Commission chief visits govt. hospitals in Yadgir

Chairperson of the Karnataka State Women’s Commission Nagalaxmi Chowdhary visited government hospitals in Yadgir district on Monday and interacted with patients admitted there for treatment.

Ms. Chowdhary interacted with patients and pregnant women who came for routine check-up in the Halagera and Wadagera hospitals.

The women complained about irregularities in distributing eggs by anganwadi workers.

Responding to them, Ms. Chowdhary assured them of proper distribution of eggs and also gave them her contact number to call if there is any problem in the future.

The chairperson of the commission directed the hospital authorities to provide potable drinking water and maintain cleanliness in toilets. She specifically advised them to provide the necessary treatment for pregnant women and lactating mothers with additional care.

Tahsildar Srinivas, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Mallikarjun and others, including officers, were present.