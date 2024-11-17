Women’s commission chief flags concern over lack of facilities at KSRTC suburban bus stand

The Karnataka State Women’s Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary paid a surprise visit to the KSRTC suburban bus stand in the city on Sunday and flagged critical concerns and lack of amenities.

She noted that the mother care centre lacked basic amenities, and there was no door, cradle or chairs making it difficult for mothers and children to use the space comfortably and safely.

Ms. Chowdhary noted that the toilet designated for individuals with disabilities was found closed and had a broken door, rendering it unusable. She also expressed concern over use and pay scheme introduced at toilets and said that this poses a financial burden on the poor, creating a barrier to basic sanitation needs.

Nagalakshmi Chowdhary came across a distressing incident with a women pleading for help to gain access to toilet to change sanitary pads, and said this highlights the urgent need for more empathetic and inclusive facilities.

The KSWC chief also observed that the existing CCTV cameras was insufficient, especially considering the sheer number of travellers passing through the bus stand and noted that enhanced surveillance was necessary to ensure the safety and security of all commuters.

She also observed that there was no free drinking water, and the lack of basic resources affected thousands of people, especially during hot weather. It was also noted that the overhead tank used for water supply had not been cleaned and was contaminated with fungus, posing a health risk to users.

Ms. Nagalakshmi Chowdhary also said that the frequency of buses to Chamarajanagar was inadequate and increasing the frequency and introducing additional services on this route would better serve the needs of commuters.

She said there was an urgent need for improvements in the infrastructure and services at the Mysore suburb bus stand to ensure better care, sanitation, and safety for all, especially women and marginalised groups.

Senior officials of KSRTC were present.