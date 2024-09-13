Women working as drivers of ‘Swachha Vahini’ get DLs

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Friday handed over driving licences (DLs) to women belonging to the self-help groups (SHGs) who have been assigned the tasks of transporting solid wastes in the jurisdictions of the gram panchayats in Mysuru district. The women, who have been appointed as the drivers of “Swachha Vahini” vehicles in the GPs under the Swachh Bharat Mission, received the DLs at a function held at the Zilla Panchayat office.

The Minister, after handing over the licences, expressed happiness that 176 women have become self-dependent, taking up the profession as drivers for the vehicles of “Swachha Vahini”. The effort has encouraged women empowerment and supported them to lead the life of self-reliance.

Mr. Mahadevappa said the women must not hesitate in carrying out their assigned tasks and get disturbed if their new roles are mocked by the people. They must not get demotivated at any cost and work with self-confidence. You can consider this as a profession and work for the success of the mission.

At the gram panchayat level, rural women must get skill-based training and support them for getting employment, he advised.

On the occasion, the Minister handed over cheques to the family members of the staff of the gram panchayat who died during COVID-19 pandemic. He advised them to take up dairy farming.

The Minister also advised the officials to improve libraries in villages which have more number of scheduled castes.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and other officials from the Zilla Panchayat were present.

