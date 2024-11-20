Women with APL cards eligible under Gruha Lakshmi, if they aren’t IT assessees: Minister

Women with Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards will be eligible for monthly payments under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, if their families are not income tax assessees, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told reporters that only members of income tax paying families will be excluded from the scheme.

“The shifting of a family from Below Poverty Line to APL does not mean that the family will lose Gruha Lakshmi benefits. They will continue to get them as long as they are not IT assessees,” she said.

The State government is not cancelling BPL cards of any family. Only the ineligible beneficiaries are being weeded out from the BPL pool. All the ineligible families, like IT payees and government employees who have obtained BPL cards, will be identified and their cards will be automatically upgraded to APL.

She said that taking out ineligible families from the BPL pool will ensure that the really deserving poor get all benefits. She said that officials have estimated the number of ineligible families at 80,000 in Belagavi district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.