ADVERTISEMENT

Women with APL cards eligible under Gruha Lakshmi, if they aren’t IT assessees: Minister

Published - November 20, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Only Income Tax assessees will be excluded, according to Hebbalkar

The Hindu Bureau

Women with Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards will be eligible for monthly payments under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, if their families are not income tax assessees, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told reporters that only members of income tax paying families will be excluded from the scheme.

“The shifting of a family from Below Poverty Line to APL does not mean that the family will lose Gruha Lakshmi benefits. They will continue to get them as long as they are not IT assessees,” she said.

The State government is not cancelling BPL cards of any family. Only the ineligible beneficiaries are being weeded out from the BPL pool. All the ineligible families, like IT payees and government employees who have obtained BPL cards, will be identified and their cards will be automatically upgraded to APL.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She said that taking out ineligible families from the BPL pool will ensure that the really deserving poor get all benefits. She said that officials have estimated the number of ineligible families at 80,000 in Belagavi district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US