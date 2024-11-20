 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women with APL cards eligible under Gruha Lakshmi, if they aren’t IT assessees: Minister

Only Income Tax assessees will be excluded, according to Hebbalkar

Published - November 20, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Women with Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards will be eligible for monthly payments under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, if their families are not income tax assessees, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

She told reporters that only members of income tax paying families will be excluded from the scheme.

“The shifting of a family from Below Poverty Line to APL does not mean that the family will lose Gruha Lakshmi benefits. They will continue to get them as long as they are not IT assessees,” she said.

The State government is not cancelling BPL cards of any family. Only the ineligible beneficiaries are being weeded out from the BPL pool. All the ineligible families, like IT payees and government employees who have obtained BPL cards, will be identified and their cards will be automatically upgraded to APL.

She said that taking out ineligible families from the BPL pool will ensure that the really deserving poor get all benefits. She said that officials have estimated the number of ineligible families at 80,000 in Belagavi district.

Published - November 20, 2024 10:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.