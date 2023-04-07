Women voters outnumber men in 9 out of 11 Assembly segments in Mysuru

April 07, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

There are more female voters than male voters in 9 out of 11 Assembly constituencies Mysuru district.

The women voters outnumber the men in the district given the number of registered voters as on March 29, 2013. While there are 26,22,551 voters in Mysuru the number of female voters is 13,21,316 and 13,01022 are male voters apart from 213 voters who have registered themselves as transgenders.

If the figures are further broken down for each assembly segment, it transpires that it is only in Periyapatna and H.D.Kote that the men voters are more in number compared to women.

In Periyapatna, there are 1,93,173 voters of whom 96,930 are male and 96,236 are female voters while there are 7 transgenders. In H.D. Kote, there are 2,24,104 voters of whom 1,12,464 are male and 1,11,629 are female voters while 11 are transgenders.

But in the remaining segments women outnumber men.

In K.R. Nagar, there are 2,15,557 voters of whom 107,047 are men and the number of women voters is 108,491 while there 19 voters have registered themselves as transgenders.

In Hunsur, there are 2,40,777 registered voters of whom 1,20,290 are male, 1,20,474 are female and 13 are transgenders. Nanjangud has 2,18,201 registered voters of whom 108,812 are male voters, 109,383 voters are females apart 6 transgenders.

In Chamuandeshwari which has the highest number of registered voters of the 11 assembly segments, the total number of voters is 3,22,424 of whom 1,60,925 are male and 1,61,468 are female while 31 voters have registered themselves as transgenders.

The trend of women outnumbering men is reflected in the three assembly segments in Mysuru urban as well. In Krishnaraja, there are 2,47,157 registered voters of whom 1,20,910 are male, 1,26,222 are females and 25 are transgenders. In Chamaraja there are 2,42,760 registered voters of whom male voters are 1,19,701 and the number of female voters is 1,23,030 apart from 29 transgenders. The Narasimharaja segment has 2,83,903 registered voters of whom 1,37,738 are male, 1,46,119 are female, and there are 46 transgenders.

In Varuna, there are 96 more women voters than men voters Out of 2,31,730 registered voters 1,15,811 are male voters, the number of female voters is 1,15,907 and the number of transgenders is 14. In T.Narsipur, there are 2,02,765 voters of whom 1,00,394 are male voters and 1,02.357 are female voters. The number of transgenders ise 14 in the assembly segment.

But notwithstanding the fact that the number of women voters are more in 9 out of 11 assembly segments, women aspirants in the race for the ticket are conspicuous by their absence as far as the main political parties – Congress, BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) – are concerned.

In the 2018 elections, there was only one female candidate from the main political parties and the BJP had fielded H.G.Shwetha Gopal from K.R. Nagar. A similar story seems to be developing in this elections as well with the women aspirants receiving a shortshrift.