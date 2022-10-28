Women urged to utilise govt. projects for self-empowerment

Union Minister interacts with beneficiaries of various schemes in Mandya district

The audience at an interaction programme between women beneficiaries of various Central government schemes and Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, in Maddur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister interacts with beneficiaries of various schemes in Mandya district

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar has urged women to avail themselvs of the benefits of various government projects for self-empowerment.

He was speaking at an interaction programme with beneficiaries of various schemes held in Maddur on Friday.

The Minister listed out a few programmes rolled out by the Centre and pointed out that even micro finance was available for women self-help groups to further their business and economic activities.

Underlining the benefits of a few such programmes, the Minister said under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana programme, ₹5,000 used to be credited to the account of women on the birth of their first child to take care of its nutritional requirements. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend the scheme to cover the birth of the second child as well, the Minister added

During the pandemic, 5 kg of rice and other grains was distributed free of cost to 80 crore people who had the BPL card, said Mr.Gurjar and listed a few more programmes like Jal Jeevan Yojana under which piped drinking water supply would be supplied to the beneficiaries.

In the interaction with the beneficiaries, a migrant worker from Kerala told the Minister that the concept of One Nation One Card had helped thousands of people like him who move from place to place in search of jobs. Chandrakala, a beneficiary of financial assistance under Stand Up India, said she had taken ₹45 lakh loan to establish her business and was now employing 20 people besides earning a profit of ₹5 lakh per month.

A student, Akshatha, said that she underwent a heart procedure free of cost under the National Health Mission scheme and thanked the government for it.

The Minister also distributed cheques to few beneficiaries selected for assistance under Stand Up India scheme. Yogeshwar, MLC, Mandya Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalkrishna and others were present.