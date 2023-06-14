ADVERTISEMENT

‘Women travelling to temples, pilgrimage sites after Shakti’

June 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Shakti has triggered women travelling to the sites of pilgrimage and temples.

The information sourced from KSRTC division in Mysuru said more women were travelling to famous pilgrimage sites in Dakshina Kannada and other districts. Also, they were travelling in groups to such sites, increasing occupancy in buses.

Confirming this to The Hindu, Divisional Controller (in charge) Mari Gowda said: “We have come across women travelling to temples and pilgrimage sites. Some women said they had not seen some temples and are visiting them for the first time because of the free travel. They credited Shakti for the change that has come in their life.”

Mr. Gowda said buses to Gaddige village near Mysuru also saw a rush of women travellers as they wanted to see the temple located in the village.

