HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Women travelling to temples, pilgrimage sites after Shakti’

June 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Shakti has triggered women travelling to the sites of pilgrimage and temples.

The information sourced from KSRTC division in Mysuru said more women were travelling to famous pilgrimage sites in Dakshina Kannada and other districts. Also, they were travelling in groups to such sites, increasing occupancy in buses.

Confirming this to The Hindu, Divisional Controller (in charge) Mari Gowda said: “We have come across women travelling to temples and pilgrimage sites. Some women said they had not seen some temples and are visiting them for the first time because of the free travel. They credited Shakti for the change that has come in their life.”

Mr. Gowda said buses to Gaddige village near Mysuru also saw a rush of women travellers as they wanted to see the temple located in the village.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.