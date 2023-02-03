Women told to start micro industries to become self-reliant

February 03, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Yadgir

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal has said that Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society has been issuing crop loans and rendering financial help through Kalaburagi-Yadgir Districts Central Cooperative Bank (KYDCCB) to farmers and women self-help groups at lower interest rates. Therefore, women should start micro industries by getting loans to lead a self-reliant life, he added.

Mr. Mundal was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Adi Sangameshwar Cultural Bhavan built at a cost of ₹22 lakh by Kalyan Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Sangha, Kalaburagi, and issuing cheques for ₹40 lakh loan to 25 various women self-help groups in Doranahalli village in Shahapur taluk of the district on Thursday.

The cultural sangha has constructed the bhavan with grant sanctioned for social service. And, the cooperative societies have been issuing loans to women to start self-employment ventures. Therefore, women should utilise the loan amount properly and start a business, including micro industries, to lead a self-reliant life, he told them.

Director of KYDCCB Gurunathreddy Patil Hallisagar said that the society has distributed ₹2.85 crore of various loans to farmers. The society is ready to release grants to construct buildings against sanctioned sites.