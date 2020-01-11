Women throng anti-CAA rally

Women members of the Muslim community attended a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in large numbers in Hassan on Saturday. They took serious objections to the Act, which offers citizenship to persecuted people of all religions, except Muslims, in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Writer and advocate Banu Mushtaq, who chaired the meeting, said the women attended the meeting with fear about their children. The people who assume the seats of power should treat people of all religion as a mother. But the present regime had brought in a law, in violation of the basic principles of the Constitution, to discriminate against one community, she said.

“The Constitution is supreme and we feel secure because of it. We are worried about our safety because of this law. When the NRC is done, from where should we bring records to prove that our ancestors lived here”, she asked.

During the NRC exercise in Assam, many soldiers, many who served the country in different capacities for decades, have not been able to prove their citizenship. When the exercise is taken up across the country, people will have to stand in the queue with documents to prove their citizenship. Earlier, many people standing in queues for currency in front of banks, after demonetisation, lost their lives. They were all poor. None of the rich died.A similar scene would repeat if NRC is implemented”, she said.

Reacting to statements asking the Muslim people to go to Pakistan, she asked why should anybody from India go to Pakistan. “When there was an opportunity, our ancestors chose India and we have been living here and this is our motherland. Nobody has the right to ask us to leave this place”, she maintained.

Zilla Panchayat president Shwetha Devaraj, JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna and others were present.