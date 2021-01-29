Women stage protest, seek ban on illicit liquor trade

Staging a demonstration in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad under the aegis of Madya Nishedha Andolana, scores of women sought total ban on sale of illicit liquor in the State. The women, who staged demonstration on Wednesday, said that the sale of illicit liquor is going on unabated in the State. But the officials have remained mute spectators to it without taking any action against those indulging in illicit liquor trade, they said.
The women said that liquor is being sold openly in provision stores also in rural areas resulting in hardships for thousands of families. Due to easy availability of liquor in villages, several men are spending all their hard-earned money on alcohol, pushing their families to the streets, they said.
Despite a series of protests over the last six years, the governments have failed to act against those involved in illicit liquor trade, they said.
The protesting women said that although the High Court of Karnataka had directed the government to take stern action against sale of illicit liquor, so far no steps have been taken to curb the menace. Setting a deadline of a fortnight for the government to act, they threatened to launch a protest if their main demand is not met.
