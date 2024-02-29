Women should prioritise health despite work pressure

February 29, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MYSURU

In the run-up to International Women’s Day, a health check up camp was conducted for women employees of the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, and Gram Panchayat here on Thursday.

It was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police B. Ramesh who said that it was imperative for women to pay attention to their health despite work pressure. He called upon the women employees of the district administration and the zilla panchayat to pay attention to minor bodily changes that occur post 35 years of age and seek medical intervention if required. Timely intervention can help ward off major health issues, said Mr.Ramesh.

Drawing attention to breast cancer among women, Mr. Ramesh said seeking medical intervention at the earliest stage without fear held the key for timely detection and treatment.

Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayatri said calcium deficiency afflicts a lot of women and treatment was essential to ensure that it did not affect their daily schedule and life. She cautioned that diseases tend to afflict anyone irrespective of age and hence it was imperative to pay attention to one’s health. Though people tend to appear healthy externally, minor variations, and changes within could lead to complications and hence maintaining one’s health was crucial to lead a productive life, Ms. Gayatri added.

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar said women folks tend to be busy managing the family and also working outside and in the process do not pay attention to their health. Good health was essential to accomplish anything in life, said Ms. Latkar who called for emphasis on maintaining health.

Senior officials of the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, and women employees from various branches were present.

