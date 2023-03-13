Women question rising LPG prices at BJP beneficiary convention in Raichur

March 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As part of its efforts to attract voters in the Assembly elections in the State, the BJP is, in every district, organising conferences of beneficiaries of different welfare programmes implemented by the Union and State governments. One such programme organised at the District Stadium in Raichur on Monday, however, brought embarrassment to the party leaders on stage as a few women from the audience raised the issue of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, especially cooking gas.

“You [BJP] had promised free LPG gas for domestic use. But, gas price is continuously rising. How can poor women who are toiling as agricultural labourers for meagre wages and making a hand-to-mouth living afford an LPG gas cylinder which costs over ₹1,000? You should promise free cooking gas and enough ration for the poor,” they said.

However, the organisers immediately intervened and calmed down the angry poor women and ensured that the programme continued unhindered. The incident happened when the BJP leaders were listing out the welfare programmes implemented by the Union and State governments at the conference before the arrival of party leader and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy on stage.

Minister attacks Congress

Mr. Narayanaswamy, who seemed to be unaware of the incident that happened before his arrival, attacked the Congress for being “carelessness towards the welfare of people” in its prolonged rule in the country after Independence.

“The Congress ruled the country for most of the period after Independence. But, it never cared for people’s welfare. Now, that party is assuring many welfare guarantees just to attract voters and capture power in the State. We [BJP] have worked for the people’s welfare without guaranteeing any welfare assurance. We worked for the welfare of all the people cutting across caste, religion and other identities but never gave guarantee cards,” he said.

Listing out the welfare programmes and development projects that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the State have implemented, the Minister said that they [BJP] are saying what they have done for the people without making hollow promises.

“We have built over 10 crores of toilets for households in rural areas. We have built new roads and upgraded State Highways into National Highways. There are many such development projects and welfare programmes that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the State have implemented. We are saying what we have done for people’s welfare and the development of the State and country. But, the Congress doesn’t have anything to say about its contributions to people’s welfare. That is why they have come up with guarantees to mislead the people at the time of elections,” Mr. Narayanaswamy said.

Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar said that the BJP government at the Centre had put the country’s economy, which had been derailed by the earlier Congress regime, back on track.

“Today, many countries across the globe are looking at India with surprise as the country is making rapid development. The way the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government handled COVID-19 is unparalleled in the world,” he said.

District in-charge minister Shankar Patil Munekoppa, legislator Shivaraj Patil, Lok Sabha member Raja Amareshwar Naik and other party leaders were present.

Removed from stage

BJP district president Ramanand Yadav, who was sitting on the stage without an invitation, was forced to get off the stage. Noticing his presence on the stage in a government programme, Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekhar Naik asked the BJP leader to vacate the seat. With no option left, an embarrassed Mr. Yadav stepped down from the stage.