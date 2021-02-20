Women protest seeking repeal of APMC Act amendment

KALABURAGI

20 February 2021 18:48 IST

Demanding the repeal of the recently-amended APMC Act and opposing the reduction of funds to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, hundreds of women, mostly agricultural labourers, took out a rally at Aland in Kalaburadi district on Saturday.

Organised under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Janwadi Mahila Sanghatana, the protesters, who had arrived from surrounding villages including Munnolli, Jambalaga, Tadakal and Jidaga, raised slogans against the Union and the State governments for their “insensitivity” towards the burning issues of the people.

“The BJP government has been displaying its anti-people and pro-corporate eagerness right from the beginning. The amendment to the APMC Act and the reduction of funds to the job scheme are its continuation. Questioning the State’s wrongdoing is our right and duty and we will do it. We will uncompromisingly fight for our rights, no matter how much repression the State unleashes on us,” Gauramma, a women’s leader, said during the protest.

Puja, another activist, condemned the Union government’s approach towards the farmers who were agitating on the Delhi border for the last two months demanding the repeal of three farm laws. “We all are with the agitating farmers and extend our support to them in all possible ways,” she said.

Women leaders K. Neela, Jagadevi Noolkar, Shahanaz, Nandadevi and others were present.