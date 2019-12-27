Women protest against sale of illicit liquor

Hundreds of students and villagers of Manchaladore laid siege to Manchaladore gram panchayat office in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district on Friday, demanding the Excise Department to take action against those who sell illicit liquor in the village.

Most of the agitators were women and girls studying in the government school at Manchaladore. The girls had come in school uniform. to agitate against the authorities concerned. They gathered in front of the gram panchayat office and shouted slogans against the Police Department and the Excise Department for not stopping the sale of illicit liquor in the village and nearby villages. They also burnt tyres.

The women said most of the men of the village spent all their earnings on illicit liquor. After getting drunk, they go home and beat their wives and children. If they do not have money to buy liquor, they beat their wife and snatch whatever little amount she has, to buy liquor.

After the police assured the agitators of taking action against the sale of illicit liquor, the agitators withdrew the protest.