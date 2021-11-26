Women police on night patrol

The Mysuru District Police took up a new initiative, perhaps the first time in the district, of deploying all women police personnel for night patrolling in Nanjangud and other places. It turned out to be effective with one DySP, four SIs and 30 constables successfully finishing their tasks on Wednesday night and returning to their respective stations coming under Nanjangud sub-division.

The whole effort was monitored by DySP Nikitha, following directions from SP R. Chethan. The women police finished beat policing, surveillance of vehicles entering and exiting Nanjangud sub-division comprising Nanjangud, T. Narsipur, Bannur, Nanjangud rural and Varuna, keeping vigil on vehicles plying in the respective limits and such other tasks.

Only drivers of police vehicles were men and the rest were women personnel, who had been working in day shifts all these years. The women police personnel proved that they had no issues with the patrolling duties they performed at night.