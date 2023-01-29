ADVERTISEMENT

Women owning property in State way higher than national average

January 29, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A recent World Bank study that looks at property ownership among women found that 67.6% of females aged between 15 and 49 in Karnataka own a house and/or land, alone or jointly with other family members, as of 2019-20.

This is higher than in several other States in the country. For instance, the ownership figures stand at 22.9% in Maharashtra, 43.5% in Odisha, 43.6% in Gujarat, and 22.7% in Delhi (NCT) as of 2019-20. The national average is 43.3%. Interestingly, in Karnataka, the women’s property ownership proportion also rose by over 15% when compared to 2015-16.

Making observations on its implications on women’s autonomy and independence, the study said that it enhanced their ability to travel to places outside the community and allows them to make decisions on key issues such as employment, health, and finances.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US