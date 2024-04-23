Women officials to adorn silk saris sporting election message in Chamarajanagar

April 23, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Senior women officials of the Chamarajanagar district administration are expected to adorn specially-designed silk saris sporting a message that seeks to encourage voter participation on the day of elections on April 26.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Shilpa Nag, who is also the Election Officer for Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, unveiled a batch of specially woven handloom silk sarees sporting the message “Chunavana Parva – Deshada Garva”, (Festival of elections is country’s pride), at the district administration headquarters in Chamarajanagar on Monday.

The saris had been specially woven and designed by the handloom weavers of Chamarajanagar at the request of the district’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee to create awareness among the voters to exercise their franchise on April 26.

During the programme jointly organised by Chamarajanagar district administration, Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat, Chamarajanagar district SVEEP committee, and the Handloom Weavers’ Association, Deputy Secretary of Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat P. Lakshmi said the SVEEP committee had taken up a number of programmes aimed at increasing the voter turnout at the polls. The unveiling of the silk saris carrying the election message printed on the pallu sought to encourage eligible voters to cast their vote.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat Anand Prakash Meena said the senior women officers of the district administration, including Ms. Nag, Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Padmini Sahoo, Ms. Lakshmi, and two Assistant Returning Officers of Chamarajanagar will be among the women wearing the saris on April 26.

