‘Women need not be confined to kitchens, they can even provide security to the general public’

Women comprise about 20% of the 45th batch of Probationary Police Sub Inspector (Civil) at Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in Mysuru

“Women need not be confined to kitchens. They are now taking a pledge to provide security to the general public,” remarked Minister for Home Araga Jnanendra in Mysuru on February 2.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 45th batch of Probationary Police Sub Inspector (Civil) at Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in Mysuru, Mr Jnanendra said he was glad that women comprised about 20% of the trainees passing out in the batch. Out of the 228 probationary police sub-inspectors, who passed out on February 2, 45 were women.

Training for the 228 probationary PSIs began at KPA on August 16, 2021. While 13 of them will report to different police commissionerates, 215 others will be deputed in different district police units. The average age of the trainees is 28.

While pointing out that many among the trainees had even completed their post-graduation in higher studies, the Home Minister said 91 trainees were engineering graduates and two were MBA degree holders; 57 trainees had worked in different departments of the government. With a variety of crime being reported, Mr. Jnanendra said the police department will require personnel from diverse fields to track down the culprits.

He said the State Government, which was strengthening the cyber security operations of the police department, was also opening more Forensic Sciences Laboratories (FSL). “Our plan is to open one FSL in each district, and we will implement the same in phases,” he said.

He said the State Government had built 100 new police stations during this financial year alone at a cost of ₹200 crore. The old police stations, which were functioning in rented places and sheds, will now be housed in the newly-built police stations. “Till 5-6 years ago, only five new police stations were constructed in a year. This year, we have built 100 new police stations,” he claimed.

He claimed that the State Government was building houses for the police personnel and their families at a cost of ₹11,000 crore, and added that 49% of the houses had been completed. About 10,000 houses will be completed this year.

He appealed to the probationers to create an amiable atmosphere at police stations and ensure that citizens can come forward freely to lodge their complaints. “The bad behaviour of a few police personnel should not make the rest of the police force bow their heads in shame,” he said.

Mr Jnanendra said the State Government had recently sanctioned ₹2 crore for the development of KPA, besides permitting the Academy to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Mysore to come up with programmes that will help the trainees.

Additional Director General of Police (Training) P. Harishekaran, Director of KPA Vipul Kumar and other senior police officials were present at the event.