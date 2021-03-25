Women MLAs, Mahila Congress seek Sudhakar’s resignation

Bengaluru

25 March 2021

Women MLAs of the State Congress and KPCC Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath on Thursday urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to sack from the Cabinet Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar for insulting members of the Legislative Assembly, particularly women MLAs, by making a challenge to all MLAs to take “monogamy test”.

Ms. Amarnath hit out at the Minister and said he had no moral right to continue even as an MLA. “Dr. Sudhakar insulted the women of the country and he should quit not only the Yediyurppa Ministry but also the membership of the Assembly,” she said.

Congress MLAs Roopakala Shashidhar, Lakhsmi Hebbalkar, Sowmya Reddy, and Kusuma Shivalli held a press conference and questioned the conduct of the Minister. Dr. Sudhakar not only lowered the dignity and respect of the House but also insulted the women members, the Chief Minister ,and other senior leaders by daring them to undergo “monogamy test”, Ms. Shashidhar said.

Members of the Mahila Congress staged a protest at the party office near Ananda Rao Circle here demanding the resignation of Dr. Sudhakar and registration of an FIR against the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi who is allegedly involved in a sex scandal.

Holding placards and CDs, they shouted slogans against the BJP government and described Dr. Sudhakar as “unhealthy” Minister.