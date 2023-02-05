ADVERTISEMENT

Women manifesto meeting

February 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at a discussion organised by the AAP Cjhamaraja constituency unit in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A programme to discuss the manifesto for women was organised by the AAP in Mysuru on Sunday, in association with Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkoota. Speaking at the event, AAP leader Malavika Gubbivani said, “Women have had the right to vote since the founding of democracy in India. Yet, political parties continue to ignore women. Issues that support women’s progress should be included in the manifestoes.” She said the Aam Aadmi Party derived its manifesto ideas with inputs from the general public. To realise this, Ms Gubbivani, a Chamaraja ticket aspirant, reached out to the members of Okkoota, Samata Vedike and many other eminent citizens who have worked for women’s causes and who have knowledge and experience in various fields and held a discussion on women’s manifesto.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US