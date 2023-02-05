Women manifesto meeting

February 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

A programme to discuss the manifesto for women was organised by the AAP in Mysuru on Sunday, in association with Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkoota. Speaking at the event, AAP leader Malavika Gubbivani said, “Women have had the right to vote since the founding of democracy in India. Yet, political parties continue to ignore women. Issues that support women’s progress should be included in the manifestoes.” She said the Aam Aadmi Party derived its manifesto ideas with inputs from the general public. To realise this, Ms Gubbivani, a Chamaraja ticket aspirant, reached out to the members of Okkoota, Samata Vedike and many other eminent citizens who have worked for women’s causes and who have knowledge and experience in various fields and held a discussion on women’s manifesto.