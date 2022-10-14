Women lock down GP office, demanding public toilets in Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 14, 2022 22:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Demanding construction of public toilets, scores of women from Mashal village in Afzalpur taluk staged a protest by hanging the locks of the gram panchayat office on Thursday.

The residents of Ram Nagar locality in Mashal village, who have made several complaints about the lack of sanitation facilities in the village, took out a protest march and locked down the gram panchayat office and demanded a permanent solution to the issue.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Gram panchayat president Shamraya Pradhani has assured that public toilets would be constructed immediately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app