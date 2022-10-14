Women lock down GP office, demanding public toilets in Kalaburagi

Demanding construction of public toilets, scores of women from Mashal village in Afzalpur taluk staged a protest by hanging the locks of the gram panchayat office on Thursday.

The residents of Ram Nagar locality in Mashal village, who have made several complaints about the lack of sanitation facilities in the village, took out a protest march and locked down the gram panchayat office and demanded a permanent solution to the issue.

Gram panchayat president Shamraya Pradhani has assured that public toilets would be constructed immediately.