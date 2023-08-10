Women, her two children found dead in well

August 10, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Yadgir

A woman ended her life along with her two children by jumping into a well in Myagalapet area, Mudgal town, in Raichur district on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Chowdamma, four-year-old Preetham and two-year-old Ramanna.

After going through the initial information, the police said that a family dispute could have led to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the real cause for the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, sources said that Chowdamma tied her children to herself with her duppatta and jumped into the well which is located in an agriculture field and ended her life.

Sub-Inspector of Police Venkatesh Madigeri, attached to Mudgal Police Station, visited the spot. “The process of registering a complaint is on,” he said.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.