Women gherao MLA in village near Ramdurg

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 19, 2022 19:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some women from Chikkoppa Khurd village, near Ramdurg, gheraoed BJP leader and MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad on Monday.

They objected to him doing bhoomi puja for some road works in the village. They argued that he was selectively sanctioning works to some localities, while neglecting their area.

“We have been submitting petitions seeking roads, drains and other amenities, for 40 years, but in vain. Now, the MLA appears to launch works in other areas. This is injustice,” the protestors told journalists.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA promised them to take up road works in the village. He also made some phone calls to officers on the spot. He said that roadwork will start in a few days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app