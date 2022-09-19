Women gherao MLA in village near Ramdurg

ADVERTISEMENT

Some women from Chikkoppa Khurd village, near Ramdurg, gheraoed BJP leader and MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad on Monday.

They objected to him doing bhoomi puja for some road works in the village. They argued that he was selectively sanctioning works to some localities, while neglecting their area.

“We have been submitting petitions seeking roads, drains and other amenities, for 40 years, but in vain. Now, the MLA appears to launch works in other areas. This is injustice,” the protestors told journalists.

The MLA promised them to take up road works in the village. He also made some phone calls to officers on the spot. He said that roadwork will start in a few days.