Women forums of Hassan urge State govt. to punish those accused of sexual harassment and those who circulated video clips

April 30, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

Women forums of Hassan have urged the State government to punish those who sexually harassed women and also those who circulated videos of objectionable content on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives of the Hassan unit of Indian Medical Association (Women’s Wing), the Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Adichunchanagiri Vokkaligara Mahila Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha, Ananya Trust, and Hassan Club held a joint press conference in Hassan on Tuesday in this regard.

Bharathi Rajashekhar said the recent developments had tarnished the image of Hassan, a historically significant place in the State. Many video clips allegedly related to Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna had gone viral. The State government had constituted a special investigation team to probe the case. Those who sexually harassed women should be punished, they said.

Savithri said that those who had uploaded the videos on social media should also be punished for not protecting the identities of the victims. The development had left the victims in shock and mental agony, she stressed. The State government should take measures to find out who uploaded and circulated such videos and photographs and also ensure protection for the victims in the case.

Dr. Rangalakshmi, K.T. Jayashree, Dr. Vani Nagesh were present at the press conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.