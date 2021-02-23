Women entrepreneurship development programme launched

MYSURU

23 February 2021

The local commerce platform, eSamudaay has launched a unique women entrepreneurship programme to enable dynamic and aspiring young women to set up and run independent e-commerce marketplaces in small towns of India.

A release said the women entrepreneurs will be offered be offered four months of incubation, business mentorship, credit facilities, and free access to software worth ₹1 lakh to enable them to establish horizontal e-commerce marketplaces in their home towns.

The women entrepreneurship training programme will kick off on International Women’s Day and the programme seeks to create active participation of woman entrepreneurs in setting up decentralized Local Commerce (LCommerce) companies, the release added.

The programme will support aspiring woman entrepreneurs with technology, cash, system credits, and business mentoring to set up autonomous companies operating multi-seller, multi-category e-commerce marketplaces in their hometowns. This is expected to create more employment opportunities in tier 2 and 3 cities with special focus on empowering women sellers and producers.

The applicants will go through a selection process and 10 winners will be selected from among the aspiring entrepreneurs who apply for the project. Through this initiative, eSamudaay aims to create a network of over 1000 women LCommerce entrepreneurs across India as part of its ambitious digital democracy plans, the release added.

For registration and details log on to https://esamudaay.com/kk10/