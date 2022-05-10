Women drive food start-ups in Mysuru

May 10, 2022 18:18 IST

Fifty per cent of start-ups incubated at the CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru were driven by women entrepreneurs.

CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh on Tuesday said the women research scholars from her institute are also turning entrepreneurs, making use of technology transfers.

Out of 125-150 technology transfers at CFTRI every year, more than 30 per cent have been availed of by women entrepreneurs whose numbers are rising. The number of women coming forward to utilise technologies have been on the rise, and are the driving force behind start-ups in food tech.

Ms. Singh said more than 22 start-ups have been incubated at the CFTRI’s incubation centre so far.