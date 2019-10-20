Women cannot be denied their right to desire, says Anita Nair

Novelist Anita Nair has strongly argued for a woman’s ‘right to desire’ and creating an identity for herself in the process.

Delivering a talk on ‘Politics of desire’ at Mysuru Literary Fest 2019 organised by Mysore Literary Association here on Saturday, she frowned upon the patriarchal norms and religious dictates that “resisted women from choosing to desire before proceeding to fulfil them.” “Desire is fundamental to humanness. So, how can that be wrong? How can a woman be denied her right to desire? It (desire) is what will shape her identity,” she said. Responding to a question, Ms. Nair said the consequence of choosing to fulfil the desires is the next stage. “But, let us first acknowledge the right to desire”, she said while explaining that it can be physical, mental, spiritual etc.”

She regretted that the mind was trained to believe that desire was wrong. “Let us not forget that we are humans. We are not gods. We don’t have to be gods. Let us acknowledge humanness”, she said.

Regretting that religions train people from childhood to believe that desire is wrong, she said personal longings had unfortunately acquired a social construct that comes with the consequences that it might completely destroy one’s and their family’s life. “Let us acknowledge who we are as individuals. We are born as human beings. Let’s acknowledge that we have the right to happiness, sorrow and every other emotion. Acknowledge the right to desire. Desire can be for a mango or a man. It could be for a political decision or for a marvelous piece of art. If we cannot acknowledge, we will not be able to create an identity for ourselves,” she said.

Earlier, the day-long Mysuru Literary Fest 2019 was inaugurated by poet and short story writer K.N. Daruwalla while former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University K.C. Belliappa presided.

Resident Editor of The Week Sachidananda Murthy spoke on ‘Literature and Social Media’ while Editor, Wisden India Almanack, Suresh Menon, spoke on ‘Literature and Sport: An Eternal Golden Braid’ and Professor of English Vanamala Viswanatha spoke on ‘Why read a Kannada Classic: Reading Harischandra Kavyam’.