 ‘Women as susceptible to heart diseases as men’

February 18, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Cardiological Society of India, Mysuru chapter conducted a walkathon on Sunday to draw attention to lurking cardiac issues among women which goes unnoticed in society.

The organisers said while the first Friday of February is marked as World Women’s Heart Day, the campaign is held throughout the month to draw public attention to the fact that women are susceptible to heart issues.

The rally entailed a walk with women clad in red attire and carrying placards with relevant messages pertaining to heart health. The organisers said it was in 2009 that there was a realisation that women were increasingly susceptible to heart diseases as men but were not aware of it. Hence the initiative was launched to create greater public awareness.

The CSI Mysuru said such events are held across 42 countries and it was in 2018 that the World Women’s Heart Day rally was first held in the city and has been an annual affair since then.

Explaining the rationale for being clad in ethnic wear, the CSI Mysuru said that there was a wrong perception that one could not engage in brisk walk in sarees and other ethnic wears and wanted to dispel that notion.

Underlining the importance of moderate activity, the CSI said it was imperative to bring about behavioural change and make walking and exercise a regular habit. All it takes is 30 minutes of walking a day, five times a week, according to CSI Mysuru. Other things include monitoring one’s health through regular checks and ensuring that Blood Pressure, sugar, and cholesterol are under check, said the experts from CSI.

