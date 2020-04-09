Women are leading the fight

Three top women officers are leading from the front the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Kodagu.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Superintendent of Police Suman D. Pennekar and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Lakshmi Priya, who were in the vanguard when Kodagu was devastated by floods and landslides last year, are once again in the frontline of the campaign titled #KodaguFightsCorona.

In fact, Ms. Pennekar was serving the district when Kodagu witnessed unprecedented floods and landslides in 2018. Srividya P.I. was the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu during the 2018 floods.

The top officers worked as a team and used to visit the affected areas together to realise the situation and provide relief accordingly.

In the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration, the district police and the zilla panchayat are again in “battle mode”.