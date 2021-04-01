Women activists stage protest over cases of sexual assault in Hassan

Hassan

01 April 2021 00:43 IST

Women activists of Hassan observed a ‘black day’ on Wednesday, condemning the recent cases of sexual assault on women in the district.

Under the banner of Karala Mahila Dinacharana Samiti, the activists took out a silent march from Maharaja Park to the office of the Superintendent of Police in the city. They carried placards condemning the crimes against women and criticising the police’s failure to arrest the accused.

A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at the KSRTC bus stand in the city. A few months ago, a sexual minority was raped and murdered while she was sleeping on a sidewalk in the heart of the city. Both cases have not been cracked by the police yet.

Advertising

Advertising

The protesters later submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda. They demanded that the police take stern and swift action with regard to sexual harassment cases and arrest the accused immediately.

In cases related to child marriage, they said the police have been negligent and many incidents remain unreported. The police should take up a campaign to spread awareness and ensure such cases are not resolved through mutual consultation at the police station level, they said.

Writer and activist Rupa Hassan said that the SP and the ASP, B.N. Nandini, interacted with representatives of the protesters and assured them that the police would file cases with regard to child marriages. “They assured us that they would send a response to all our demands within 10 days. They also promised to constitute a Mahila Jagruta Dala to spread awareness and prevent crimes against women,” she said.