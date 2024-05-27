ADVERTISEMENT

Women activists expect good turnout for protest in Hassan on May 30

Published - May 27, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Women activists in Hassan have appealed to people to join the protest demanding the arrest of JD(S) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, to be held in Hassan on May 30.

Writer Roopa Hassan, physicians Dr. Bharathi Rajashekhar and Dr. Rangalakshmi, and activists Mamatha Shivu, Suvarna Shivaprasad, Indramma, and Pramila addressed a joint press meet in Hassan on Monday.

Roopa Hassan said the JD(S) leader sexually harassed many women, misusing his position. The incident had hit the people of Hassan like a tsunami. “Political parties have used the video clips to score political mileage. They used women’s dignity in their game of politics. It shows the level of politics at play,” she said.

She also expressed anger over the delay in arresting the accused. “We demand the arrest of the person who shot the videos and those who circulated them. The survivors should get justice,” she said. The activists also made it clear that the protest was not backed by any political party.

Former Lok Sabha member Subhashini Ali, who fought against the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, and many other activists are taking part in the protest. The organisers are expecting a good turnout of participants from different parts of the State, she said.

